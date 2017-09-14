Green light for transformation of former Stokes warehouse and school site

Plans to build 138 luxury student flats on the site of the former Stokes warehouse and school site in the centre of Lincoln have received the green light from planners.

The developers Thomas Samuel Ltd will now transform the original buildings including the former St Martins Parish Hall building on the site off Mint Lane and construct two new buildings.

The scheme consist of 5 parts – the old school building -The parish hall building -The warehouse building -2 new connecting blocks -Glazed atrium