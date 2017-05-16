Grimsby fish businesses welcomes next generation to family team

JCF Fish, the Grimsby-based fish company, has added Jack Coulbeck as Commercial Manager.

Jack joins as the company launches a number of new products in its Big Fish Brand salmon range.

As the son of JCS Fish founders, Andrew and Louise, Jack is the latest member of the family to join the company.

A first class honours graduate in accounting and finance, Jack is a part qualified CIMA accountant and for the past three years has been gaining experience of the seafood industry and commercial finance in a graduate role at Young’s Seafood.

Managing Director Andrew Coulbeck said: “We were delighted when Jack chose to develop his career in the seafood industry and even more delighted when the opportunity arose this spring for him to join us.

“We are proud of what we have achieved so far for JCS Fish as an independent family firm and Jack brings some very useful skills to the company.”