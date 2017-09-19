Grimsby man sentenced following burglary

22 year-old Brennan Riley from Park Street in Grimsby was sentenced to 32 months in prison following pleading guilty to a burglary which took place at Park Street in Grimsby on 5 August 2017.

Brennan Riley appeared at Grimsby Crown Court and pleaded guilty to the charges. He was remanded in custody.

Detective Constable Wayne Martin of Grimsby Community Team said, “I am pleased that judge has supported our charges and sentenced Brennan Riley to such a long jail term. His vulnerable victim was threatened in his home with a knife and was robbed of money and bank cards. We hope that the sentence will offer the victim some form of comfort, in that Brennan Riley will be detained for the next two years”