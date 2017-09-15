Grimsby stakes its claim to be UK’s renewable energy capital

Some of the country’s biggest and most influential energy officials will gather tomorrow to discuss the prospect of Grimsby becoming the UK capital of the renewable energy industry.

They’ll meet during the Clean Break Summit, and North East Lincolnshire Council is keen to capitalise on recent investment and its strategic position by staking its claim in becoming the capital for innovation, research and development across the whole clean energy sector.

The region recently set out its stall in the Greater Grimsby Town deal proposal to Government that looks at growing the local economy by £216m annually and creating over 5,000 jobs, whilst also building upon the great maritime tradition of the area . Despite many false dawns the town’s new vision is built on its increasing attractiveness to companies looking to research, develop and deliver clean sources of energy such as DONG Energy, Siemens and ENGIE.

Associated British Ports, DONG Energy UK and ENGIE are all working in conjunction with NELC to make sure that this project ensures the long term economic growth for the area, but also guarantees that this growth is sustainable and friendly to our fragile environment. They are passionate about the Greater Grimsby area and share the council’s vision of redeveloping the area into a key strategic hub for investment in renewable energy.

The Clean Break 2017 Summit is an annual nationwide policy forum being hosted in Grimsby in its first year. It brings together Government and sector representatives to discuss how investment in renewable energy can best be channelled in supporting both national economy and local growth. Keynote speakers for this first conference include:

Department for International Trade speaking about renewables as a golden opportunity for post-BREXIT UK investment

• Department for Business Enterprise and Industrial Strategy on how Government will be supporting greater investment and local authorities in this sector to support growth through a range of new measures

• The MD for offshore renewables for the newly privatised Green Investment Bank will for the first time be speaking about their plans for investment in this sector

• Matthew Wright, recently-appointed MD of DONG Energy, the UK’s leading investor offshore windfarm development setting out his vision for the sector

Cllr Ray Oxby, Leader of the Council, said: “We have a clear energy vision in North East Lincolnshire – to be nationally and internationally recognised as the UK’s leading region for low-carbon energy and the UK capital of the renewable energy industry.

“To invest and grow the whole of the south Humber, we need to work together. Administrative boundaries shouldn’t be the dividing line between us when investment, jobs and opportunities present themselves.

“By working together, in partnership, we’ll be able to deliver the jobs, the housing, the land and the infrastructure that’s needed to provide inclusive growth for a sustainable long term economy.”

Rob Walsh, Chief Executive of the Council, said: “We’re delighted we’ve attracted so many people from across the UK and beyond to the summit. It will give us a chance to not only debate a whole series of important issues around the energy agenda, but also give us an opportunity to show delegates what North East Lincolnshire has to offer, and make the crucial links for future strong working together. This summit builds on the work we’ve already carried out with industry leaders, work which I’m confident will reap benefits for our area.”

Mr Wright said: “We’re proud to be supporting North East Lincolnshire Council in this drive to make the region a leader in renewable energy. Offshore wind has already come such a long way and we truly believe it can become the backbone of the UK’s energy transformation – creating high-quality jobs, opportunities for education and skills training, as well as further investment in community regeneration. Our success in the recent CfD auction is a breakthrough moment for offshore wind in the UK and will enable us to strengthen our commitment to the Humber region even further.”