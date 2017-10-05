Grimsby’s ‘most wanted man’ charged with firearms and burglary offences

A man, who was previously named as Grimsby’s ‘most wanted’ has been charged with mutiple offences .

28 year-old Ashley Peter Hutchinson of Kirkstead Crescent, Grimbsy has been charged with firearms offences, burglary and two counts of assault.

Ashley Hutchinson was arrested on Monday evening following a wanted appeal for his whereabouts in connection with an aggravated burglary on Highfield Avenue in Grimsby.

He appeared at Grimsby Magistrates court yesterday (October 4th) and has been remanded into custody.