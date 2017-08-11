Groovy Garden Party comes to Grantham

Grantham’s Wyndham Park is set to travel back in time to the swinging 60s with a free, family-friendly Groovy Garden Party.

Music, crafts, hula hooping, bubble machines, space hoppers, giant games and a small fun fair will all be on offer to celebrate the era on Saturday 12 August from 10am to 4pm.

It’s the latest in a series of events organised by South Kesteven District Council, the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF) and the BIG Lottery Fund and will be a perfect opportunity to enjoy a picnic and chill out to 60s music from The Beatles through to The Beach Boys.

SKDC’s Cabinet Member for Communications and Engagement, Cllr Helen Goral, said: “The Groovy Garden Party is another great excuse to come and have a great family day out and enjoy our multi award-winning Wyndham Park at the same time!

“The park’s events continue to grow in number and variety and this is another welcome addition thanks to the support of the Heritage Lottery and Big Lottery Funds.”

Party goers can dress in their favourite 60s and 70s outfits and stand the chance of winning a prize for the best dressed ‘groovy’ adult and child. Refreshments will also be available from Cafe Indulgence and other outlets throughout the day.