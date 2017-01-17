Ground breaking ceremony at HCF CATCH

A planned £3.9 million expansion of the training facilities at the HCF CATCH site in Stallingborough has begun. The project is supported by a £1.75 million grant from the Government’s Local Growth Fund via the Humber Local Enterprise Partnership.

The expansion will allow for a new 1,430 square metre workshop which will be constructed within the existing CATCH site to meet growing demand for training provision from the energy, chemicals and engineering sectors.

The new facility will increase provision for apprenticeships, helping local people to access long-term careers in these and other sectors. The building contract has been awarded to Gelder Group and is due to start on site on 3rd January and expected to be complete in time for student intake in September 2017.

Infrastructure works have also commenced on the Council-owned site adjoining the existing CATCH facility. This will provide the necessary highways and utility infrastructure provision to prepare the site for future development, providing further capacity for training providers wishing to co-locate at the CATCH campus. The highway infrastructure works are being delivered by Wrights Civils and are due to be complete Spring 2017.