Growing concerns over illegal hunting with dogs

Those living in the countryside in Lincolnshire expressed concern over nighttime lamping and illegal hare coursing.

One reader, who did not want to be identified for fear of reprisal, said “our livestock became disturbed in the night from lamps and noise running up and down the hedgerows and the peal of gunshots through the night

it was reported to the police who investigated and the activity ceased but a few days later it began again and with no intervention from authorities. “

Likewise, hare coursing seems to be a regular occurrence in Lincolnshire’s fields despite a decade long ban on the ‘sport’. Gangs have also been reported as becoming abusive or violent if farmers try to stop them.

Seizure of dogs and vehicles

Lincolnshire police are trying to stop the activities but with the growth of the blood-sort and only limited resources, the problem seems to be escalating. However Operation Galileo has proven a huge deterrent as it focuses on the seizure of dogs and vehicles.

As one reader explains: “we’ve lived in the countryside peacefully for many years, but since intervening recently we have been burgled twice and can’t help feeling this is some sort of reprisal

Its only a matter of time before someone becomes injured directly by these gangs or through livestock fleeing or breaking through fencing and causing a road traffic accident.”

To help rural communities share information with the police, a new text reporting service has been introduced.

Users can text the word “Hare” to 80800 followed by additional information, such as vehicle registrations. The 101 number should continue to be used where a police attendance is required and 999 for emergencies. However, readers are urged to report any suspicious activity and not to approach participants.