Gusto homes director demonstrates confidence in eco development, snapping one up for his own family

Developer Steff Wright has celebrated the success of his innovative development of eco-homes near Lincoln, by snapping-up one of the properties for his own family.

The Managing Director of Gusto Homes has shown his confidence in the Woodlands Edge terrace of 18 “environmentally-friendly” houses, by moving into the site himself. Now he is looking to Phase 2, which will comprise five two-bedroomed and six four-bedroomed homes – some of which have been reserved before the builders start on site!

