Gusto starts work on phase 2 of Lincolnshire eco-homes

Award-winning developers Gusto Homes are making preparations to start Phase 2 of its development on the edge of the Lincolnshire Showground.

Eleven more homes will be built on the site in West Lindsey as part of the original plan to create 29 homes.

Steff Wright, MD of Gusto Homes, is thrilled to be living in one of the homes on the first phase of 18 three and four bedroom homes which are all occupied.

He said: “This project has given us the opportunity to bring all of our 20 years knowledge of eco-homes together and create something fantastic. This project has been an exciting challenge, and we are enthusiastic about Phase 2 of the development which will bring a great opportunity for 11 additional home owners to join the Woodland’s Edge community!”

“West Lindsey District Council has a great enthusiastic attitude to create something new and different within their area, and it is rare to find a council so invested.“The West Lindsey Building Control team were also very enthusiastic! They really aspire to create something new and unique for this area, whilst using new building techniques. The team always go that extra mile, there is absolutely no comparison to other councils. Their passion for building is over and above!”

Philip Westmorland, building control surveyor at the council was invited to look around the finished development, called Woodlands Edge.

He said: “The homes really are stunning. I knew the project was going to be good having seen the designs and knowing the quality of Gusto Homes – but seeing them complete is great. They are located with easy access to the A15 and in close proximity to the city of Lincoln. The development benefits from a rural location that much of West Lindsey offers. It has been a privileged for our team to work on this exciting project and I can’t wait for Phase 2 to start.”

The energy-saving properties boast amenities such as allotments, a tennis court with pavilion and an orchard planted by the residents. These spacious new passive solar homes have been built to the highest standards, and have been designed and specified to cost no more than an average of £1 per day (at 2016 energy prices) for space heating, hot water, and lighting.