Guy Martin and John McGuinness to race Mugen at Isle of Man TT

Guy Martin’s return to racing at the Isle of Man TT , is not exactly the scoop of the century, as racing fans have been talking of nothing else over the past few weeks.

But today we learn that in addition to partnering with John McGuinness and taking the brand new Fireblade SP2 on the roads, he and John will also race for the Japanese-based Mugen team in this year’s TT race for electric-powered machines.

The new Mugen Shinden Roku electric superbike is the sixth iteration of the Japanese outfits TT Zero racer – and the team will be looking to break the 120 mph barrier for electric motorcycles.

Martin, from Grimsby, has finished on the podium 16 times at the TT race but is yet to score a victory, so we wish him well in both events this year.

The 35-year-old ex-truck mechanic, who has managed to strike fame as a TV personality, hasn’t entered a road race since his crash in the Dundrod 150 Superbike race in 2015 when he suffered multiple broken vertebrae and a fractured sternum.