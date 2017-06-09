Hard Brexit unlikely after election ends in a hung Parliament

The Prime Minister is faced with a difficult decision after the voting public awoke to a hung parliament this morning. No one can predict with certainty whether Theresa May will quit or stay following the catastrophic result for the Tory party.

In the meantime, the pound has fallen sharply, at one stage hitting $1.27 against the dollar, before recovering slightly.

Commenting on the outcome, the CBI says: “This is a serious moment for the UK economy. The priority must be for politicians to get their house in order and form a functioning government, reassure the markets and protect our resilient economy.

Politicians must act responsibly, putting the interests of the country first and showing the world that the UK remains a safe destination for business. It’s time to put the economy back to the top of the agenda.

For the next Government, the need and opportunity to deliver an open, competitive and fair post-Brexit economy that works for everyone across all our nations and regions has never been more important.

This can only be achieved if the next government doesn’t put the brakes on business, remains open to the world and sets out a pro-enterprise vision.

Firms will support the UK develop our inclusive, innovative and open economy. More than ever, the new Government must work together with business to make the most of the opportunities ahead. Firms can provide the evidence, ideas and solutions from the shop, office and factory floor to secure our future prosperity.”

Meanwhile Neil Wilson at ETX Capital says “Mrs May’s mandate to push through her clean, hard Brexit has evaporated. Voters didn’t want to hand her the blank cheque for Brexit. It may leave negotiations in limbo but would also tend to suggest that the downside for sterling is limited,”