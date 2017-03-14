More hare coursers arrested in crackdown

Police sprang into action recently after a tip off over hare coursing in Boston recently.

The incident in Wrangle, resulted in officers from Boston and Skegness arriving on scene who were able to contain a number of offenders within a large area who attempted to escape by abandoning their vehicle and make off on foot.

A vehicle and six Lurcher dogs were also seized, the latter were taken to an approved kennel.

The enforcement comes on top of two recent days of coordinated action to target hare coursing. On both days officers joined forces with those from Leicestershire, Nottinghamshire, Cambridgeshire, East Midlands Operational Support Service (EMOpSS) and were supported by the RSPCA.

Superintendent Mark Housley said: “We have received fantastic support in these cases which has been great to see – from local farmers on the first day of action and from officers from neighbouring forces this weekend. Support of this nature is key to our crackdown on hare coursing and we will continue to listen to communities and deploy our resources to problem areas. It is vital that incidents of hare coursing are reported to us and I’d like to thank those that have done so in these days of action. If you become aware of a case, please report it to us on 101 giving as much information as you can.”