Hare coursers caught with help of drones

As part of Operation Galileo, officers from Lincolnshire’s Rural Crime Team, and assisted by East Mid’s officers managed to apprehend four more men in relation to illegal hare coursing.

Accompanying the officers were the RSPCA and the HMRC roads-fuel team.

It was a busy weekend with numerous calls for service about suspected hare coursers across the county.

On Saturday there were reports of hare coursing in Digby Fen, Heckington Fen, South Kyme, Skredington, Stickney, Horncastle, Alford and Market Rasen.

On Sunday there were reports in Moulton Chapel, Holbeach St Johns, Revesby, Timberland Dales, Holbeach St Marks, Quadring, Tattershall, Moulton Eaugate, Spalding, Bourne, Horbling, Donington, Hubberts Bridge, Billinghay, Crowland and Stow Park, Lincoln.

For the first time, Lincolnshire’s new all-terrain vehicles were deployed operationally with drone support. This combination was put to good effect following a report of hare coursing in South Kyme. Drone operators were able to locate suspected hare coursers and direct officers with off-road capability to the scene. As a result, four men were arrested and will face a court appearance for trespassing in pursuit of game.