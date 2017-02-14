Hare coursers prosecuted

Two men from Leicester and Wales were reported for summons for Hunting Act offences in Haconby near Bourne and a car was seized.

Four men from Kent and Surrey were reported for summons for Trespass in the Pursuit of Game and given a formal direction to leave the county under the Dispersal Order issued. This happened at Hubberts Bridge near Boston. Their car was seized and they were dropped off at the Railway Station.

In total there were 31 incidents of hare coursing reported on Saturday and Sunday and Officers across the county, supported by the Special Constabulary and EMOpSS, were engaged on both days.

Supt Mark Housley, force lead for rural crime, said:“I would like to thank people from the local communities for reporting these incidents which made our enforcement possible. If you see people taking part in hare coursing, or believe they are about to, please report it on 101, we need to work together to make Lincolnshire safer”

Hare coursing is a cruel and illegal activity where dogs (normally Salukis or a Saluki / Lurcher cross) are released by people trespassing in a farmer’s field to chase hares. Often attending in large groups, the ‘hare coursers’ gamble on the event and the aim isn’t for the dog to simply catch the hare – the dogs score points for making the poor animal change direction. As you may have predicted the exhausted hare is eventually caught and savagely killed before being thrown in a ditch to hide the evidence.

Hare coursers are often from outside of our county and there is a fear in our rural community that they may be involved in other types of crime including the theft of rural equipment, irresponsible and dangerous driving, and driving vehicles unfit for the road. These are issues which affect us all and we need your help to report those responsible.

Recognising this as a growing problem in Lincolnshire and the unrest it causes farming and rural communities, Lincolnshire Police are using all available legislation to seize dogs, vehicles and arrest offenders where possible, and achieve positive outcomes for victims through prosecutions.