Harmoni unveils brand new look in Lincoln

Harmoni, the Lincoln-based independent boutique, has moved across the road to 100 Burton Road in a move that sees the fashion retailer sporting a bright new look.

With a fabulous new look in tow, the style specialists offer a great selection of clothes from some of the best designers and brands working today, with Danish brands Masai and LauRie proving the most popular. Harmoni also stocks KJ Brand and Capri and an array of accessories including scarves, hats and jewellery.

As well as stocking tunics, dresses and trousers, Harmoni stays up to date with seasonal trends and what’s hot right now. With a range of colours, easy-to-wear and adaptable styles, and sizes small to XXL, there’s something to suit everyone.