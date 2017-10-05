Headteacher leaves college after damning Ofsted report plunges it into special measures

Peele Community College in Long Sutton has been placed into special measures after being rated ‘inadequate’ in a recent Ofsted report.

Ofsted’s summary of key findings for parents and pupils state the reasons for this being an inadequate school as:

Leaders and governors failing to create a culture of openness and respect, and not having an accurate view of the school’s strengths and weaknesses.

It says they have not taken effective action to improve the quality of education provided by the school and arrangements to manage staff’s performance are weak.

It further states there is a strategic approach to school improvement. Leadership roles lack clarity and leaders do not carefully evaluate their work and are therefore unable to amend plans and strategies accordingly.

Governance is weak and members of the governing body do not have the skills or understanding to hold leaders to account.

Staff do not have confidence in leaders and governors to take appropriate action to address their concerns. Staff retention is poor. Leaders and governors have not taken action to ensure stability within the school.

Leaders and governors have not ensured that additional funding to support disadvantaged pupils and those who have special educational needs and/or disabilities is used effectively.

Leaders have not communicated a clear vision. Staff do not understand aims and expectations. They do not consistently apply whole-school policies and are not effectively supported to develop their practice.

The quality of teaching is inconsistent. Teachers do not routinely plan lessons to meet the different needs of pupils. Levels of challenge are often too low.

Successive cohorts of pupils have not made sufficient progress in recent years in a range of subjects. Progress in English is particularly weak.

Attendance is declining and is now below the national average. Leaders have not taken effective action to support pupils to attend school more regularly

Listing the colleges’ strengths Ofsted point to staff being keen to support pupils to do well and pupils being determined to improve the quality of their work.

Ofsted also state there are pockets of strong teaching, particularly in science and mathematics and more recently, some leaders have been able to demonstrate capacity to bring about the necessary improvements to the school.

Pupils also conduct themselves well.

The school now needs to Improve leadership and management; improve teaching, learning and assessment by developing the consistency with which teachers; and improve personal development, behaviour and welfare.

Since the last inspection, the headteacher has been replaced and the new headteacher has been in situ since 21st June 2017.