Heartfelt family tribute for family man Daniel Thomas

On Wednesday 8th February 2017, Daniel Thomas, aged 31, from Healing, tragically lost his life in a collision on the A18 near Ludborough.

His family have issued a heartfelt statement, “Dan was such a family man. He was a loving husband to Nikki and a fantastic daddy and step-daddy to Steph, Lily, Charlie and twins Alfie and Daisy. He was also a great friend to many. Dan had recently graduated from University with a degree in B.Eng (Hons) Electrical & Electronic Engineering. We were so proud of him. He went on to study his Masters. Dan was a family orientated man, who would do anything for his wife and children. He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.”