Getting down and dirty by taking part in the ‘Pretty Muddy Race for Life event’ was just too good an opportunity to miss for Lincolnshire’s great and good.

In fact, the Lincolnshire Showground was awash with entrants in pink garments, including tutus and wigs thanks to over 2,000 taking part over the two days.

Women of all abilities climbed, jogged and walked all over cancer proving that that ‘hell hath no fury’ like a woman in pink, raising valuable funds for the 2017 Race for Life in aid of Cancer Research UK.

Harry Hardiker, Area Event Manager for Cancer Research UK said: “It was a fantastic weekend of events with everyone uniting to help beat cancer sooner and we’re hoping to have raised £120,000 from the weekend’s events”.