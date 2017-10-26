Help Lincolnshire’s chalk streams thrive at volunteering event this autumn

Do you enjoy the great outdoors and love wildlife? Volunteers are invited to take part in a work party this autumn to help preserve Lincolnshire’s rare chalk streams.

The Lincolnshire Chalk Streams Project’s (LCSP) Volunteer Group is looking for enthusiastic and willing volunteers to help maintain and improve chalk streams at an event near Brigsley.

Volunteers will be helping to improve the habitats of local wildlife including trout, otters and water voles.

Tasks will include bank maintenance to ensure that the streams aren’t completely over-shaded by vegetation and the water can flow easily. This helps to ensure that there is enough light to allow vegetation in the stream to grow, which is essential for the invertebrates forming the basis of the chalk stream food-chain.

No experience is needed, but you must be physically fit and confident when working near or in water. Safety training will be provided to volunteers in the session.

Will Bartle, Lincolnshire Chalk Streams Monitoring officer, said: “Volunteering is really rewarding, keeps you fit and you’ll be helping to protect some of our most endangered wildlife.”

The work party will take place on Tuesday 14 November, 10am to 1.30pm, at Brigsley Waithe beck, focusing on bank maintenance. (Grid Reference – TA 25074 01754)

To sign up contact Will Bartle on William.bartle@lincolnshire.gov.uk or phone the Lincolnshire Chalk Streams Project 01522 555783.

To find out more about the Chalk Streams of Lincolnshire, visit www.lincswolds.org.uk/chalk-streams/volunteering