Helping hand for dementia sufferers

Two dementia specialists have joined the Friendship at home team in Cleethorpes thanks to funding from HMT St Hugh’s.

Grimsby-based St Hugh’s Hospital is non-profit-making and part of The Healthcare Management Trust (HMT), a registered charity which has invested £1.1m in 11 dementia PhD research projects.

Ashley Brown, Hospital Director at St Hugh’s said: “We’re delighted to be supporting Friendship at Home. Our funding of these two roles will aid the delivery of a project to raise awareness of dementia as well as the treatment and help that is available.

“There is still a stigma attached to the term dementia, which often leads people to try and hide their symptoms rather than seek help.”

Friendship at Home, encourages befriending and support of older people to combat isolation and loneliness through companionship, clubs, exercise classes and independent living activities.

The service, aimed at those aged 60 and older, currently supports more than 500 people across North East Lincolnshire thanks to the dedication of 100 volunteers and 14 members of staff.

The two new staff, Dementia Aware Worker Clare Bellamy and Dementia Community Support Worker Mandy Sparkes, both from Cleethorpes, are passionate about making a difference to the lives of people with dementia and their families.

Clare brings with her a wealth of health and social care experience and Mandy is a recently qualified social worker.

Mandy Sparkes said: “Our aim is to help create more dementia friendly communities, where people living with the disease are valued, welcomed and encouraged to take part in activities.

“We also hope to engage and train people who come into contact with members of the public, so they can respond more compassionately towards someone they suspect might be living with dementia.”

Clare Bellamy added: “I grew up with a family member who had dementia so I’ve always wanted work in a setting where I can support people in a similar situation. I’m looking forward to helping break the stigma attached to this disease and promote early diagnosis so people can receive the appropriate support.”

Ashley concluded: “I hope that local people will get involved with the projects at Friendship at Home and that as well as more dementia friendly communities we see a rise in people seeking earlier diagnosis and treatment.”