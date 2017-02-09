Heritage Project of the Year award goes to Lincoln Castle Revealed

Lincoln Castle Revealed has picked up the Heritage Project of the Year award at the Lincolnshire Construction and Property Awards 2017.

The heritage attraction’s multi-million pound refurbishment beat competition from the University Technical College to take the top gong. The award was presented at a ceremony attended by more than 300 people this week, organised by Lincolnshire Chamber of Commerce.

Cllr Nick Worth, Executive Member for Heritage and Culture, said: “Another award for Lincoln Castle – we’re very proud. The transformation of the site has been amazing for the county’s heritage and tourism. We’ve had a million visitors to the castle since we reopened in April 2015.

“We get wonderful feedback from our visitors, both on site and online. Congratulations to everyone involved.”

The construction work was carried out by Woodhead Heritage, the specialist conservation team of Robert Woodhead.

Among the improvements made as part of the project were the creation of the David PJ Ross Magna Carta Vault, a new home for the historic document in its 800th anniversary; the refurbishment of the Victorian Prison, which had been closed to the public for decades, and a 360-degree Medieval Wall Walk.

The Lincoln Castle Revealed project was made possible thanks to funding from the county council, Heritage Lottery Fund, European Regional Development Fund, David Ross Foundation, Garfield Weston Foundation and other private donations.