Heroes of the Airfields exhibition opens in Barton

A brand new exhibition, Heroes of the Airfields, has now opened at Waters’ Edge Visitor Centre in Barton which will run until 4 December 2017.

The exhibition has been developed by Aviation Heritage Lincolnshire. It will showcase the prominent role Lincolnshire played in the history of military aviation.

As part of the exhibition, a special Discovery Day is taking place on Saturday 18 November from 10am to 4pm when people will be able to discover how Lincolnshire was involved in World War One.

Children aged five and above will be able to take part in World War One interactive workshops and there will be talks throughout the day for adults.

The schedule for the day is:

11am to 11.45am – Stories from World War One for children aged five and above

11.15am to 11.30am – Lincolnshire Aviation in World War One for adults

12pm to 12.45pm – make your own World War One postcard for children aged five and above

12.15pm to 12.30pm – Lincolnshire Aviation in World War One for adults

1pm to 1.45pm – Making ‘On War Service’ badges for children aged five and above

1.15pm to 1.30pm – Lincolnshire Aviation in World War One for adults

The exhibition will have something for all ages and it is free admission to both the exhibition and workshops/talks.

Cllr Carl Sherwood, cabinet member for Community Wellbeing, said:

“The brand new exhibition, Heroes of the Airfields, will provide an interesting insight into how our area was involved in World War One and its unique aviation history.

“All the family will be able to get involved at the Discovery Day with interactive workshops for children and talks for adults.

“If you have interest in aviation or would like to find out more about Lincolnshire’s history, go along to the Discovery Day or take a look at the exhibition which is on display until 4 December.”

The Heroes of the Airfields is part of a wider project called Lincolnshire: Bastion in the Air which is supported by Heritage Lottery Fund, Lincolnshire County Council, North Lincolnshire Council, North East Lincolnshire Council and Lincolnshire’s District Councils.