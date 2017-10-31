Hit CBeebies live show visits Lincoln

CBeebies’ arts and crafts hero Mister Maker is back on tour with the hit live theatre show, Mister Maker & The Shapes Live.

Mister Maker said: “We had such a fantastic time on our last UK tour, it will be great to meet friends again and make lots of new ones.

“This year, we’ve added new songs for the audience to enjoy and some new amazing ‘makes’! So Mini Makers and grown-ups; join me, Circle, Triangle, Square and Rectangle for a real arty adventure…. and get ready to make some noise.”

Mister Maker has been delighting CBeebies viewers since 2007. The TV series have been watched by 92% of all 4-6 year olds in the UK and Phil Gallagher (Mister Maker) was nominated for a Children’s BAFTA in 2009 for Best Presenter.

The events takes placed on Saturday 4 November at New Theatre Royal Lincoln.

Tickets start from £12 with children’s and family tickets available.