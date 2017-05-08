Hodgkinsons supports St Barnabas Hospice for ‘Make a Will Month’

Skegness law firm Hodgkinsons Solicitors is supporting St Barnabas Hospice throughout May by writing wills in return for a donation to the hospice.

Hodgkinsons is providing its expertise and time free of charge to help raise vital funds for the hospice, which provides specialist palliative care to patients in Lincolnshire.

St Barnabas Hospice, which this year celebrates its 35th anniversary, relies on fundraising and donations to meet its £4 million annual running costs.

Charity events of all sizes are held throughout Lincolnshire and the hospice also operates 26 charity shops, staffed by volunteers.

Chloe Sullivan, solicitor at Hodgkinsons, said Make A Will Month was an opportunity to raise awareness of the importance of making a will, while at the same time rallying support for the hospice.

She said: “A will helps secure the future of your loved ones and ensures your wishes are carried out. Writing it during Make A Will Month with Hodgkinsons will also help secure the future of St Barnabas Hospice, which provides an essential service to people in our community.

“At Hodgkinsons we’re very happy to have the opportunity to provide our time and expertise free of charge, so that St Barnabas can benefit from a donation instead of a fee.

“Participants may also wish to leave a gift in their wills for the hospice, so that many others can benefit from their kindness, although there is no obligation to do this.”

It is estimated that only a third of adults in the UK have made a will. Dying intestate – without having made a will – can result in legal and financial complications for surviving family members, and can create financial hardship and even homelessness for unmarried partners and others who do not have automatic rights to inheritance.

A will can also set out wishes for funeral arrangements, which can prevent additional distress and complications for loved ones at an already upsetting time.