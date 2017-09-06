Hotly anticipated Lincolnshire housing development to release third phase of homes this month

More than 20 luxurious new homes at the beautiful St John’s village in Bracebridge Heath will be coming to market this month as phase three of the £40 million development.

Situated in a Grade II listed former hospital just outside of Lincoln city centre, St John’s Village offers superior homes in an exclusive location.

Brought to market by Lincolnshire estate agent Pygott and Crone and developed by Mabec, phase three of the development has been hotly anticipated since phases one and two have been snapped up by eager buyers throughout 2016/17.

Ben Sykes, new homes sales negotiator at Pygott and Crone, said: “The second phase of St John’s Village was an incredible success, with more than £2 million worth of homes selling in under two weeks.

“Work started on this substantial site in 2013 and you can really see this unique scheme coming to life. Phase three will see six newly renovated Grade II listed houses brought to market in one of the most highly sought-after area’s in Lincolnshire. Bracebridge Heath is such a desirable location due to its proximity to Lincoln city centre and picturesque countryside views.”

184 homes are being provided by Mabec Property, 106 of these will be within the existing listed building (64 houses and 42 apartments) and 78 stylish new homes will be built within the grounds and will effortlessly compliment the 19 th century Grand Italian design of the hospital itself.

Due to the unique nature of the building, no two apartments within the Grade II listed building are the same. Ben feels that this is the opportunity to purchase an exclusive, beautiful property that has seen the development’s popularity attract buyers from far afield.

Ben added: “The beauty of St John’s is that it is so unique; you can’t buy a home anywhere like this in the rest of the county. We’ve seen buyers from as far away as London and Scotland buying properties, and that is testament to St John’s Village’s wow factor as many have already seen the incredible opportunity to buy a piece of history here in Lincoln.