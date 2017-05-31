Humber company wins shortlisting in this year’s Cyber Security Awards

A Humber region IT specialist HBP Systems has been named as a finalist in this year’s Cyber Security Awards.

The company, which has more than 600 clients, has been shortlisted in the Cyber Awareness Plan category for its long-running schemes to highlight the dangers of inadequate security on computer networks.

“The shortlisting could hardly have come at a better time,” says HBP Systems’ Commercial Director Phil Denham. “The problems caused in 74 countries around the world by the recent cyber attack, and for the NHS in the UK, show what can be at stake when there’s a data breach .It’s our job to make sure that doesn’t happen to our clients.”

Awards scheme judge Karla Jobling said: “There were more applicants this year than ever before and to be selected as a finalist is a great achievement. The Cyber Security Awards really focus on success and innovation, and we look for those who have passion, for what they are achieving within Cyber Security. I am excited to celebrate with all finalists in June, and announce those that judges feel are deserving winners.”

Winners will be announced at a dinner at the Chelsea Harbour Hotel on June 29th.

The Cyber Security Awards were established in 2014, to reward the best individuals, teams and companies within the cyber security industry. Excellence and innovation are core themes, throughout all categories. The Cyber Security Awards team, reviews the industry, looking for the best possible applicants. We encourage all those, who are committed to progressing the industry, to apply. Organizations and people from all over the world are eligible to submit applications including public and private, for-profit and non-profit, largest to smallest and new start-ups as long as they have a presence with in the United Kingdom. HBP Systems operates from offices in Scunthorpe and Hull.