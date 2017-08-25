Humber green energy sector in danger of hard-Brexit, study warns

Think tank IPPR North has warned that the flourishing green energy sector in Yorkshire and the Humber is at risk in the event of a ‘hard’ Brexit.

Its latest study – The Impact of Brexit on Energy in the North of England – claims that EU funding has enabled research funding in the north. This despite Government bias towards the South and London.

With developments spearheaded by Siemens Gamesa, Green Port Hull and Hornsea Project One, research funding in the region has risen dramatically.

However, IPPR North has cautioned that a hard Brexit puts the northern energy sector and risk, as well as affecting energy security and stable fuel prices.

The region accounts for some of the highest domestic CO2 emissions per head in the country. This alone indicates the critical need for environmentally friendly energy solutions. But the thriving green energy sector has become critical for our economy and regional job creation.

Leaving the EU, however, would deal a crippling blow on energy policy nationwide, but particularly in Yorkshire and the Humber, the think tank said.

It added that replication or remaining with EU schemes is critical.

Ed Cox, ​Director of IPPR North, said:​ “As the ​G​overnment has repeatedly said, leaving the EU does not mean leaving Europe, and if it​ looks as though Brexiteers can’t deliver on their promises, we must continue to have the closest possible relationship with our nearest neighbours on energy.”