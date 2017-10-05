Hundreds of jobs at risk as Stamford generator plant announces closure

Hundreds of jobs are at risk in Lincolnshire as Cummins Generator Technologies announce its Stamford plant is set to close.

The firm which employs around 500 people says despite investment and efforts to improve productivity, the factory remains uncompetitive and it is being forced to close its facility in Barnack Road and consolidate operations at its Ryhall Road plant.

A spokesman said: “This was a difficult decision for us to make. We recognise the impact that closing our Barnack Road facility will have, but despite extensive efforts we have sadly not be able to secure a sustainable future for the site.

“By undertaking this reorganisation we will be able to improve productivity, deliver greater value for our customers and ensure that our manufacturing operations remain sustainable.

“We remain committed to Stamford and believe our new centre of excellence will allow us to establish a deeper technical presence now, and for the long-term.”

They added that the business will be “actively working to support employees and the community during the transition”.

Unite regional officer Scott Lennon said: “Today’s announcement is a massive blow to the Lincolnshire economy and is terrible news for the workers, whose jobs are under threat, and their families.

“The company, which makes generators for power stations, appears to be blaming the state of the UK economy and Brexit for this decision. There are also proposals to move some production to Romania.

“However, when we meet the management on Monday (9 October), we will be pressing hard for the rationale behind the business case for the closure of the Barnack Road site within the next 12 months.

“We are entering the 45 day consultation period and our goal is to safeguard the employment of our members to the maximum extent and investigate the plans to move 150 people to a centre of excellence in Ryhall Road in the town.

“This still leaves some 300 workers rightly concerned about their future.

“Cummins is a profitable company and we will be exploring opportunities for redeployment to the company’s sites at Daventry and Peterborough.

“Unite takes the loss of skilled manufacturing jobs in the UK very seriously and we will be working very hard to ensure that as many jobs as possible are retained in Stamford. We will leave no stone unturned to this end.”

Cummins has had operations in the UK for more than 50 years and currently has eight manufacturing facilities, employing 4,500 employees across 23 sites.

According to its latest accounts, it increased revenues to £579m from £525.4m in the year to 31 December 2016, while pre-tax profits rose from £36,761 in 2015 to £220,726.