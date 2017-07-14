Industry heavyweights to converge at Humber Seafood Summit

Registration has opened for the 7th annual Humber Seafood Summit, widely recognised as the two most important days in the UK seafood calendar.

The event, taking place in Grimsby and Cleethorpes this October, will see some 200 key opinion formers join respected industry leaders and government officials from the UK and Europe to discuss issues affecting the sector.

The key theme of discussion will be Supply and Demand, which will cover topics such as ethics, product integrity and reputation.

The annual event is co-ordinated by Seafish, and delegates attending will hear from industry figureheads such as Steve Gibbons, co-founder of Ergon, and Jim Masters, Executive Director of Fishing into the Future, who will give their insights into the current state of the fishing industry and its future outlook.

The two-day summit will open with a networking event held at the Humber Royal Hotel in Grimsby.

This will feature a Seafood Fayre showcasing seafood from around the UK and local produce from the Humber and Lincolnshire, and will also include a workshop session on Seafish’s online supply tools.

The following day, the conference itself will take place at The Pier, Cleethorpes.

Seafish Chief Executive, Marcus Coleman, said: “The Humber Seafood Summit is the flagship event in the UK seafood calendar and gives those working in the sector an invaluable opportunity to network, share ideas and discuss issues with peers and experts.

“There is no doubt there is a desire within the UK Seafood industry to lead the way on matters such as social responsibility and product quality, while ensuring the industry is in a strong and healthy position for the future.

“The buzz around this event grows each year and being part of this year’s Seafood Week 2017 will only add to the excitement. I look forward to seeing you all there.”