International Bomber Command Centre Open Day

September 24th – 10.30 am to 3.30pm

Explore the UK’s tallest war memorial – a spire dedicated to those involved with Bomber Command in WWII – and take a guided tour on a free open day.

There will be free entry to the International Bomber Command Centre through the day to enable you to see the spire up close and examine the memorial walls with the names of the fallen on.

A team of expert guides will take visitors on tours around the site to explain the works underway and the inspiration behind the memorial. There will also be a panel of veterans signing autographs.