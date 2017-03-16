Investing in apprentices is good for business

A Lincolnshire design agency is encouraging other companies to appoint apprentices to support new talent and help their businesses flourish.

Tom Subden is celebrating the twin achievements of passing his apprenticeship and being offered a permanent position at the company which supported him through his training.

Having completed A-levels in graphic design and IT at William Farr school in Welton, Tom knew that he wanted to follow a career in the creative industries, but wasn’t 100% certain in which area he wanted to specialise. At the same time, Gainsborough based digital marketing agency Kal Group was looking to expand and develop its team and advertised for a social media apprentice to join the company.

Tom joined the company in December 2015 and immediately began working towards an Advanced Level Apprenticeship in Social Media for the Business Sector.

“The apprenticeship gave me the opportunity to develop both my artistic and technical skills with modules including image manipulation, search engine optimisation and video editing,” said Tom. “Over the course of my training I was able to work in several different areas of the business helping not only to develop my range of skills, but also to help me clarify exactly what path I would like to follow in future.”

Following the successful completion of his apprenticeship, Tom is now working in the design department as a junior and continues to develop his skills as he works closely with the senior design team.

Managing director of Kal Group, Andrew Wood, said “First and foremost I’m delighted for Tom, he’s worked really hard for this over the past year, and it’s great to see that dedication pay off.”

He added that the experience of hiring an apprentice is one that has benefitted all involved, “It’s a great way for young people to learn new skills and develop the ones they already have, and that is a great investment in the future for them, for us as a company and for the wider economy.

“The added advantage for me is that because they are working within the business we can tailor their training and experience to match the exact needs of the business, which is a massive benefit.”

Andrew says that he would recommend any employer consider recruiting an apprentice, “We’ve found that people like Tom start benefitting the business from day one, and bring with them a new perspective. It keeps us on our toes too and forces us to think about things which we may otherwise take for granted in the day-to-day running of the business.”

“Because we’re a creative team with a wide mix of skills it’s good environment for apprentices to explore and discover their own areas of interest and aptitude. In turn we’re sharing the years of knowledge and experience that we already have within the business, passing that on to enable someone else to develop their own career, and that’s a great feeling,” he concludes.

Kal Group’s commitment to apprentices continues. Hannah Langton has recently joined the company and is just beginning her apprenticeship in digital marketing supported by the company’s search engine optimisation team.