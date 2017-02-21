Lincoln’s Inzpire joins forces with Discovery Air in ASDOT bid

Lincoln’s Inzpire and Discovery Air Defence Services have joined forces to bid for the UK Ministry of Defence’s Air Support to Defence Operational Training (ASDOT) programme.

The two companies will combine their capabilities in the live training environment to deliver innovative, relevant and safe training solution for the UK Ministry of Defence.

Inzpire provide an independent exercise management team to the RAF’s Air Battlespace Training Centre, as well as supplying expertise within the RAF’s Air Warfare Centre through the management of large scale live training exercises.

Its Qualified Helicopter Flying Instructors instruct the British Army Apache Attack Helicopter and Wildcat Helicopter Conversion-to-Type and conversion to role courses. With proven experience of delivery to the UK MoD, Inzpire will continue their exceptional service to the customer through the delivery of ASDOT.

With the world’s largest privately-owned operational fleet of aggressor aircraft for air support, DA Defence – a wholly owned subsidiary of Discovery Air – is the most experienced provider of turnkey air support for militaries worldwide.

“After careful consideration of the customer’s requirements, we are pleased to formalise our relationship with Discovery Air Defence. Their proven track record providing ASDOT equivalent services and excellent Flight Safety Record make them an ideal partner for this programme,” said Hugh Griffiths, CEO of Inzpire.

Paul Bouchard, President of DA Defence, added: “As the world leader in contracted air combat training, Discovery Air Defence are very excited to join forces with the UK’s Inzpire. The combined strengths of our two companies are uniquely suited to meet the ASDOT requirements and to serve the British Armed Forces’ evolving live-fly, tactical training needs well into the mid-2030s.”