Jerry Green Dog Rescue host charity event

Jerry Green Dog Rescue is putting on an evening of fantastic music, great company and great prizes at their Fan Fare Big Band Event at the Blackfriars in Boston, on July 22nd.

The event aims to raise money for the charity through the ticket sales and also a silent auction that will be held on the night. The evening will feature 2 musical sets by the fantastic Fan Fare Big Band, whose services have kindly been donated to the charity by musical director Gordon Grant. Gordon was previously the musical director for the BBC so the entertainment promises to be phenomenal. The band’s set will cover a variety of musical genres, so there will be something in there for everyone. There will also be a drinks reception and a silent auction, with the prizes being provided by local businesses, giving local residents an opportunity to bid for some fantastic deals on the night.

The evening has also been kindly supported by the Boston Big Local Community Chest Fund, who have donated £500 to cover the costs of putting on the event and the wonderful welcome drink.

Thanks to the generosity from Boston Big Local and Gordon, Jerry Green Dog Rescue have covered the cost of the event – which means that every penny raised on the night will be able to go towards helping the dogs in their care.

“We are really excited to host this event for our local community and hope that they will join us in coming together to raise some money for our wonderful dogs.” Says Elizabeth Hempstock, Fundraiser for the centre. “The evening promises to be one not to be missed, all that is left now is for people to buy a ticket. We are a nation of dog lovers, so I am sure our fantastic community won’t let us down!”

If your business has a prize they would like to donate to the auction to help raise some much needed funds for the dogs, please contact Elizabeth on 07921471578.

Tickets for this event are priced at an excellent £14.50 and can be purchased from the Blackfriars website or at the box office 01205 363108.