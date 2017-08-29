Jerry Green Dog Rescue South Lincolnshire Celebrates 20 years rescuing dogs

The centre in Algarkirk is preparing to open its doors to the public this Sunday for a huge celebration to mark its 20th year rescuing and rehoming dogs in this area. The charity itself has been operating for 56 years but the south Lincolnshire centre near Boston opened in September 1997. Manager Jo Hickson will also be celebrating 20 years with the charity as she started work there as a dog welfare assistant the day it opened. ‘I am very proud to have worked at this centre for 20 years, in that time I have seen lots of changes and of course lots of wonderful dogs. I am pretty good at remembering most of the dogs that have come through the doors, so I am hoping to see some familiar faces this Sunday as we celebrate our twentieth year.’

The event will host a fun dog show, featuring classes such as, most handsome, prettiest pooch, best trick, best biscuit catcher and the highly sort after best in show. There will be some fantastic stalls featuring; Natural Pet Box, Ed-wood Lincs, a tombola, handmade dog treats made by centre manager Jo, a raffle and various games. For some extra added fun there will be; a bouncy castle, soft tipped archery, birthday party games, fun games for dogs and a treasure trail. There is also some top notch food to enjoy, with a BBQ from finchey’s, delicious snacks from Greigs Snacks and some yummy cakes. If that is not enough there will also be a splash zone for dogs to cool down off lead and have a go agility.

‘Our summer shows are a hugely important fundraising event for us’ Says Fundraiser Elizabeth Hempstock, ‘as it helps us to raise vital funds for our rescue dogs, meet and make new friends in the community and hopefully see some old faces too. For our guests, it is a chance to see our centre and the work we do here, ask any questions and also attend a really good family and dog friendly event.’

The charity has also hinted at a special announcement concerning the future of the centre being announced at 1pm at the event. Though they are keeping tight lipped about what that will be.