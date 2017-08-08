Join Cranwell Aviation Heritage Museum on Sunday 27 August for a day of family fun!

Cranwell Aviation Heritage Museum will be flying high with lots of fun activities on Sunday 27 August from 11am to 4pm. There will be a Jet Provost Dashboard to explore as well as a vintage fire engines from the Museum of RAF Firefighting. Take part in children’s crafts or have a go at their cunning trail.

The museum will also be open with its flight simulator and lots of interactive activities for all ages as well as face painting by Face Painting with Felicity. Children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult.