Jon Egging Trust to soar at Scampton Airshow

The inaugural Scampton Airshow promises to be a highlight of the year, and now a representative from the Jon Egging Trust will be attending.

Ellie Orton, Head of Youth Programmes for the Jon Egging Trust (JET), will be attending the Show, which takes place on Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 September.

The Trust was set up in memory of Red Arrows pilot Jon Egging who tragically lost his life in 2011 whilst completing a display at Bournemouth Air Festival.

The charity realises his dream of helping young people overcome adversity, idenitify their strengths and work towards their ambitions.

JET delivers to key youth programmes, Blue Skies and Inspiration Outreach, in conjunction with their partners.

The Blue Skies programme concentrates on raising confidence and aspirations in you people who face significant barriers to reaching their full potential.

Almost 230 young people graduated on Blue Skies programmes in the last academic year across the county.

In Lincolnshire, Blue Skies is run in conjunction with personal from RAF Scampton, and RAF Coningsby.

Inspirational Outreach, on the other hand, was launched in 2014 to reach more young people by offering bespoke support packages to schools based on their needs.

Sessions include talks, assemblies, lesson and visits that connect young people to inspirational mentors – such as the Red Arrows.

Ellie said: “Everyone deserves the chance to be the best they can be, and we want to give this opportunity to as many young people as possible.

“In 2012, we started with eight students here in Lincolnshire and are now on track to achieving our aim or working in nine regions and helping 10,000 young people a year by 2020.

“To do this we rely mainly on donations – £32 a day is all its costs to help chance a young person’s life and their future.”