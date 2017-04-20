Just Jane restoration resumes after local business donates paint

The restoration of Lincolnshire’s Arvo Lancaster bomber came to a halt at the start of April after the team ran out of paint.

Work on Just Jane – the Avro Lancaster NX611 – has been ongoing for several years as part of a £3.5 million restoration project with the aim of getting her flying again after 50 years.

The paint job was meant to be completed by the end of April, but supply issues meant that the team were looking at a three week delay.

However, local Lincolnshire Company Witham Oil and Paint heard about the problem and came to the rescue, donating eight different types of specialist paint, and pulled out all the stops to manufacture the full range of traditional colours in just two days.

Managing Director Nigel R Bottom said: “When we heard that Just Jane required help from a paint manufacturer our technical laboratory set to work on completing the order in record time.

“We are looking forward to seeing her restored to her former glory and it will be a proud day when she takes to the skies with our Woco paint finish on the plane.”

Just Jane will be painted in Witham’s WOCO paint in eight different colours 40 years after the original camouflage paint job was applied.

The aircraft would become one of only three Lancaster bombers in the world to be flying if the restoration campaign is successful.

The other airworthy Lancaster ‘Thumper’ is also based in Lincolnshire, and was used in the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

The only other flying Lancaster in the world is Canada’s Vera, which crossed the Atlantic to the UK in 2014 and flew with Thumper.

The £3.5 million restoration depends on public donations and voluntary labour and the Lincolnshire Aviation Heritage Centre still needs the public’s help to fund the project. Visitors will be able to come and see Just Jane in her hangar once the paint has been applied.

The repainting will commence by Sunday 23rd April, after which time the hangar will reopen to visitors.