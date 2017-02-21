Kaiser Chiefs set to rock the Racecourse

Kaiser Chiefs, the Brit Award boasting, multimillion selling rock band, are set to headline Market Rasen Racecourse this summer.

The band have earned their sixth top ten album with Stay Together as they embark on a UK arena tour, as well as a dates at major festivals in Europe and beyond.

The band first shot to recognition with their breakout 2005 hit ‘I Predict a Riot’, followed by smash hits such as ‘Oh My God’, ‘Everyday I Love You Less and Less’, ‘Modern Way’, and, of course, the #1 single ‘Ruby’.

The band’s frontman Ricky Wilson was the first coach on The Voice UK to mentor the winning acts two years in a row in 2015 and 2016.

Though the exact timings for the day are still yet to be confirmed, the band are set to rock the Racecourse on Saturday 19th August. Tickets go on sale this Friday – 24 February.

The summer line-up at the Racecourse is shaping up to be a brilliant blowout, with a line-up which already boasts Olly Murs, who is set to headline Ladies Day on June 2.