Knight fever returns to Lincoln Castle!

The popular Grand Medieval Joust returns to Lincoln Castle next month, with heroic knights from England, Germany and Wales all competing to be named champion.

On Saturday 5th and Sunday 6th August, the historic Lincoln attraction will play host to four of Europe’s finest, for a spectacular weekend of full-contact jousting.

Feel the thunder of hooves and hear the clash of lance on steel armour as our four heroes take part in the sport of kings.

Jon Hogan, public engagement manager, said: “This is one of our most popular events, so book early to avoid missing out.

“People can choose to cheer on one of our four knights, as they battle it out in a bone-crunching display of skill and bravery.

“Added to this, we have a full supporting cast of costumed performers to immerse visitors in medieval England of the 15th century.

“Visitors can sample medieval life in the living history encampment of the Lincoln Castle Garrison, and there’ll be a medieval surgeon – not for the faint hearted

“Don’t miss out on all the fun!”

The first competition each day will be a ‘skill at arms’ contest at 12pm. In this display, the knights exercise their horses and first show their prowess with a variety of weapons – a good chance to choose your favourite.

Then, at 2pm, watch the knights being helped into their medieval armour by their squires, before they take to the jousting arena or ‘lists’ at 3pm.

Tickets cost £13.50 for adults, £11 for concessions and £7.20 for children. Family tickets (for 2 adults and up to 3 children) are also available for £34.20, and there is a 10% discount for advance online booking.

Tickets include admission to the event and all the castle’s attractions, including the Medieval Wall Walk, Victorian Prison and David PJ Ross Magna Carta Vault. They also include a free return visit (return visits must be made within six months and can include daytime events).

The event runs from 11am to 4.30pm, with the main castle attractions being open between 10am and 5pm.