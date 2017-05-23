Knight tour raises funds for homeless charity

Rob Applewhite, sponsor of the Lincoln Knights’ Trail, has raised £700 for homeless charity The Nomad Trust by sending his Knight on tour.

Earlier this year many sponsors of the Trail took their Knights out to help spread the word about the attraction.

Rob, who runs Lincs Archiving Solutions, despatched his Knight – known as ‘Inside Out’– to visit three professional services firms.

Inside Out, which was decorated by artist Erin Fleming, spent time at Bridge McFarland in High Street; Streets in Lucy Tower Street and Sills & Betteridge in Clasketgate.

“I’d like to thank all three businesses for giving him such a warm welcome and for giving me a donation for The Nomad Trust in return for having the Knight on their premises, where it provided a real talking point for visitors,” said Rob.

“The generosity of these businesses means I have been able to hand a cheque for £700 to the Nomad Trust.”

When the Trail was announced, organiser Lincoln BIG revealed that Nomad would be its charity partner and would benefit from the attraction.

Matt Corrigan, Lincoln BIG Chief Executive, said: “On Saturday, September 30 we shall be selling each of the Knights to the highest bidder at a special auction taking place in Lincoln Cathedral.

“Two thirds of the money raised will be donated to The Nomad Trust, which is working hard to raise £1.2 million pounds to develop 16 rooms of emergency overnight accommodation and a new day centre for the homeless in the city.

“The rest of the money will be used to kickstart an Art & Innovation Fund for Lincoln.”