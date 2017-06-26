Larkfleet homes donates £4,000 to young students

Bourne-based housing developer Larkfleet Homes has donated £4,000 to an Oakham school – and at the same time helped young journalist students to learn about jobs in the construction industry.

Larkfleet welcomed year five and six students from the Young Journalist Academy at Cottesmore Millfied Academy in Oakham to receive a cheque for £4,000 for the school and to learn about the roles of Larkfleet employees.

The students used a camera, microphone and pre-prepared questions to interview Larkfleet employees including Sam Hart (sales director) and Richard Dimberline (site manager). The talented bunch asked questions such as: “What does your role involve?”, “What qualifications do you need to do the role?” and “What has been your proudest moment?”.

The information the students gathered will form part of a real-life report for other students to enjoy and use as a guide when they are planning their future careers.

Sam Hart, Larklfeet sales director, said: “It has been a great pleasure hosting the students at our popular Buttercross development in Oakham.

“They all enjoyed a tour of our showhome which gives buyers a perfect example of a Larkfleet home, followed by the cheque presentation for £4,000 and the afternoon then finished with the students asking us a series of questions about our jobs.

“I was extremely impressed with their enthusiasm and talent and we definitely have some future stars amongst the group!

“Larkfleet will continue to support to the local community in ways such as this and we can’t wait to read the finished article.”

Each of the students was presented with a safety helmet and high-visibility vest which they were able to take away with them.

Rachel Thomas, headteacher at Cottesmore Millfield Academy, said: “We are absolutely delighted with the generous donation from Larkfleet and we shall be using the money to buy new benches for the school hall.

“Interviewing staff at Larkfleet Homes will form part of the students’ work to learn about different jobs which they will then share with other students on the young journalist academy website.

“We really appreciate the time of Larkfleet’s staff. The students had a great time learning all about construction roles, the tour of the showhome and eating cakes! They are also delighted with their builder’s helmets and high vis jackets!”