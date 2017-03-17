Laser tag game competitions in Boston Library -whatever next ?

It might seem an odd choice for an activity game centre but planning permission is being sought for just that, at the historic old building at Boston’s county hall.

But don’t worry, it shouldn’t have the librarians up in arms as they try to shush the activities of gamers as the laser game centre wants to utilise the former bunker under the library which is said to feature a communications room and science quarters, as well as air force call sign posters dating back many decades.

If the planning gets the green light, youngsters in the town will get a much needed venue and the bunker will attract gamers who wear jackets containing ‘receivers’ which alarm when “shot” by their opponents laser guns to score points.