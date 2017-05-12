Final chance to enjoy Lincoln Jazz week

In case you’ve so far missed it, Lincolnshire’s jazz scene is soon coming to a close after a nine-day celebration of jazz music featuring UK and international acts.

Highlights including Clair Martin, Dave O’Higgins, Alan Barnes, Toni Kofi, Jean Toussant, and David Newton have been performing to audiences across Lincoln’s venues.

This weekend is your last chance to experience the event so do pay visit:

Friday 12th May

Alan Barnes with the LPAC House Band

Zing bar ar LPAC, 5pm – 7pm,

Probably the busiest, most decorated and popular jazz saxophonist in the UK today joins Lincoln’s favourite jazz ensemble.

The Collection, 8:15pm,

These multi award-winners cover a vast repertoire from Louis Armstrong to Chick Corea with the emphasis, as always, on swing and great interplay. The highest quality jazz, flawlessly played and interspersed with lots of anecdotes.

Saturday 13th May