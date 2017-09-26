Latest reactions to Theresa May’s speech in Florence

Businesses in our region reacted favourably to the speech by Theresa May Prime Minister, in Florence.

Here, East Midlands Business Link speaks with business leaders to get their reaction to the announcment.

Terry Scuoler, Chief Executive of EEF, the manufacturers’ organisation:

“This is a welcome step forward which shows the Government is addressing business’ key requirement for a smooth transition. We have been pressing for clarity and some common sense and the Prime Minister has responded to this in a positive manner.

“A sensible transition period avoiding a cliff edge and two sets of change for companies and, which maintains a stability from a business perspective, is something companies will welcome.

“What business wants to see now as talks progress are positive negotiations towards a final deal that involve as much tariff free and frictionless trade between the UK and the EU as possible.

“We also welcome the time of the debate and a willingness to continue to support and fund joint initiatives on research and education which have had proven benefits for UK science and business.

“In the same way the Prime Minister’s strong support for maintaining close security ties with our partners sends out the right signal and is welcomed by business here and in Europe.”

Karen Briggs, Head of Brexit at KPMG:

“Business will welcome the Prime Minister’s proposals around transition, something they have consistently asked for.

“However no one can afford to take their foot off the gas. There is a huge amount of preparation to be made at a national and individual business level. Both the public and private sector must make use of this potential window.

“All eyes will now turn to whether the EU views the Prime Minister’s proposals as sufficient to move the talks forward in October. Until both sides sign up to the proposals, cliff edge remains a real possibility.”

Carolyn Fairbairn, CBI Director-General:

“The Prime Minister’s speech has set a positive tone and we now need leadership from both sides to turn the proposals and principles into decisions and action.

“Firms will welcome the proposal for a ‘status quo’ transition period for business that averts a cliff-edge exit. This mirrors exactly the CBI’s proposal made nearly 80 days ago and, if agreed by the EU, will protect jobs and investment on both sides of the Channel.

“Millions of EU workers and their families in the UK need certainty and vice versa. Committing to enshrine their EU rights into UK law goes some way to doing that but until agreement is reached, individuals will still not be clear what their future holds.

“Negotiators must now move the talks on to trade and transition as soon as possible. More tough choices and compromises await and listening to firms will help ensure agreement on a comprehensive version of what our future economic relationship with the EU will look like.

“Tangible progress must be made next week, so pragmatism and flexibility are vital.”

Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) National Chairman Mike Cherry:





“For the first time, today’s intervention by the Prime Minister provides a potential route forward out of the current uncertainty caused by the stalled negotiations. Throughout our engagement with Government, we have advocated for a complete, but time-limited ‘standstill implementation’ period to be agreed swiftly. Our members will be pleased to see an official commitment from the Prime Minister, Cabinet and Government for businesses to face only one set of changes as we leave the EU.

“There are only 18 months left on the Brexit clock and we are edging ever closer to a cliff edge if negotiations fail. It really is make or break time for British business, who are not feeling confident about investing or expansion while the UK’s future relationship with the EU after March 30 2019 remains unclear.

“Today’s intervention must now be a catalyst for both sides at the negotiating table to show a willingness and determination to progress initial negotiations and move on to discuss the main economic issues at stake including a comprehensive and ambitious free trade deal. What small businesses need now is a commitment to secure the rights of EU citizens living and working in the UK. Entrepreneurs or those working in a small business here have the right to know their future too.”