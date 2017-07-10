Law firm’s CEO becomes office receptionist for the day

The boss of a Lincolnshire law firm says he has helped ‘boost morale’ among staff by becoming a member of the support team for the day.

Edward Conway, Chief Executive Officer of Chattertons Solicitors & Wealth Management, which has eight branches across the county and in Nottinghamshire, answered the phones, sorted the post and organised meetings as part of his temporary role as receptionist and support team member.

Receptionist June Jesson and support team member Sheila Makepeace, who are both based at the Lincoln branch in West Parade, welcomed Edward into their team for the day and showed him the ropes as he learnt more about their roles.

Mr Conway said: “With 167 members of staff doing a huge variety of jobs within the company, it can become really easy for everyone to get very wrapped up in their own responsibilities. I like to think I’m a really hands-on boss and I wanted to prove, by working alongside my staff, that I’m happy to muck in and help out at whatever level.

“One of the most important lessons that the shadowing process taught me was that everyone has their own pressures and deadlines to adhere to. I think this exercise was also an excellent morale booster as the feedback I’ve had suggests everyone thought it was a great idea. I also think staff were very amused to have me sat on reception and it came as a bit of shock to other team members when they were answering their phones! It is a process I will continue to carry out at various different levels of the business.”

Ms Jesson said: “Mr Conway did an excellent job manning reception and it was really great to see someone from management working alongside us all. He told us that he really enjoyed it and it has made us see how valued we are in the company.”

Ms Makepeace’s role involves managing the admin team and assisting with front of house duties. She said: “I was hugely honoured to be asked to take part in the shadowing exercise. I think it’s a great idea and I know other staff members are in agreement. Any manager who is willing to work alongside their staff members is sending a wonderfully positive message to their team, which I think is going to reflect well in our work.”