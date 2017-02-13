Laying the foundations for Lincoln’s ambitious future

Following the demolition of Lincoln Bus Station work has been progressing quickly on the site of the future Lincoln Transport Hub.

Piling rigs arrived on the city centre site last month and since then contractors Willmott Dixon Construction have been drilling down ready to lay the foundations for the £30 million scheme.

Piling work is expected to finish this week, after which the foundations will be laid ready to erect the steel frames for both the 1,000-space multi-storey car park and new bus station next month.

City of Lincoln Council Leader Ric Metcalfe said: “Anyone who has passed the site recently will see it is a hive of activity. Seeing the contractors break ground ready to lay the foundations for this important scheme is a key milestone, and we’re not too far away from the quite exciting moment we will see the structures themselves going up.

“This is a vital scheme for Lincoln’s future. Not only will the transport hub provide modern facilities for bus and rail passengers, motorists and cyclists, as well as a more attractive and connected gateway to the city for visitors, it will also regenerate a key area of the city centre and act as a catalyst to drive economic growth in the wider area.

“By making it easier to get into and around the city, and by connecting Lincoln with other parts of the region and the country, the hub will make Lincoln an even better place to live, work, visit and do business.

The scheme includes a new, state-of-the-art bus station, a 1,000 space multi-storey car park and the creation of a pedestrian plaza connecting the new facilities with the train station and the city centre.

Led by City of Lincoln Council, the transport hub is being delivered in partnership with the Department for Transport, the Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership (GLLEP), Lincolnshire Co-op and Network Rail, working with East Midlands Trains and Lincolnshire County Council.

The new bus station is expected to open by December this year (2017), with the scheme fully complete by February 2018.