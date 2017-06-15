Leadenham Teahouse gears up for Day of Lincolnshire Folk

Each year, A Day of Lincolnshire Folk music and dance is hosted at the George Hotel in Leadenham.

Now in its ninth year, the annual summer festival is hoping that this year’s iteration will be the biggest yet.

Leadenham Teahouse is also a new official music venue and will have live music acts from 11am performing throughout the day, on Sunday August 6th.

In conjunction with this event, Leadenham Teahouse will launch their first Leadenham Artisan Market in the grounds of the village teahouse. Free to attend, the market will showcase local Lincolnshire artisans, crafters, artists and designers.

Local Lincolnshire food producers including The Artisan Honey Company, Jenny’s Jams, Teaspoon Tea Company and Tom Woods Beers will be selling their products.

Leadenham Teahouse is hoping to raise money for the Meningitis Research Trust by suggesting a £10 donation for stall sellers which will go towards the fundraising on the day.

For further updates follow Leadenham Teahouse on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.