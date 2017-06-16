Legendary Moggies to appear in Lincolnshire Today’s VIP lounge

Lincolnshire Today have signed up the legendary Lincolnshire show band, the Moggies for their Vip lounge at this years Lincolnshire show.

The band, which has been filling venues across North Lincolnshire for some considerable time, and more recently appeared on National TV, is taking a break from its busy schedule to entertain Lincolnshire Today’s guests.

The band will be playing intermittently throughout the afternoons of the show on the 21st and 22nd and is sure to delight Lincolnshire Today readers.

Ian Cawsey, band member says “We are really looking forward to the event, we’ve enjoyed playing on the national TV show Unspun, along with bands like the Kaiser Chiefs, but we were delighted when Lincolnshire Today invited us to appear in their VIP lounge at the Lincolnshire Show. ”

Steve Fisher, Editor of Lincolnshire Today adds: “We’re delighted to have booked the Moggies this year for Lincolnshire Today’s VIP lounge. The area is an invite only area where many businesses and our subscribers can relax and be entertained inbetween exploring the many attractions around the showground. Of course we’ll be making sure visitors and neighbouring exhibitors aren’t drowned out by the sound of music by keeping volumes to a pleasant level and the band only playing intermittently”