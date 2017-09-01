LGG Projects expands its Lincoln-based team

Leading construction and consultancy firm LGG Projects, has expanded its team with the appointment of Charlotte Foster as an administrator.

Charlotte, who has lived in Lincoln, joins the company from RealBee Recruitment where she worked as an accounts assistant.

LGG Projects provides integrated services within the property and construction sector from high-end domestic alterations, renovations, commercial developments to self-build projects and fit-outs.

In her new role, Charlotte will provide administration support for the procurement and compliance parts of the business, co-ordination of its marketing activities and supporting on business development.

She said: “I’m very pleased to be joining LGG Projects which has gone from strength to strength since its inception just under two years ago.

“I have joined the team at a very exciting time as the company is working on a number of high-end projects, which I’m looking forward to supporting on. I look forward to my future here and expanding my skillset.”

Charlotte, who has a business studies degree from the University of Lincoln, has five years of experience in accounting and administration.

Charlotte will be based at LGG Projects’ office on Tentercroft Street and her appointment will bring the team total to 10.

Director of LGG Projects, Paul Jakuc, said: “Charlotte brings with her a wealth of experience as an administrator and will be able to support the whole team across a range of projects.

“Her appointment is part of our continued growth drive and her expertise will enable us to further support our existing and new clients. Charlotte is very social and motivated and will fit well into our enthusiastic and dedicated culture.”

LGG Projects has worked on a number of impressive projects in Lincoln, including the city’s premier mixed-use development; One The Brayford, due for completion later this year and a yoga and wellness centre on Crofton Road in the Allenby Business Village.